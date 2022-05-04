Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) to Strong Sell

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

RSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

