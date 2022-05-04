Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Sell

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on JRONY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.26) to €19.20 ($20.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (Get Rating)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.