Zacks Investment Research Lowers RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) to Sell

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 15.91 and a quick ratio of 15.19. RxSight has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Analysts expect that RxSight will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

