Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to “Hold”

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Criteo has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $46.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Criteo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 673,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Criteo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

