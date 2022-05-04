Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) to Hold

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

INVZ opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 2,808.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,016,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,838,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 889,010 shares during the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

