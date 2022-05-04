Zacks Investment Research Upgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to “Hold”

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,915,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in James River Group by 5,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in James River Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in James River Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

