Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to “Hold”

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LFUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $235.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.73. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,425,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 147,433 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

