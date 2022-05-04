Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Buy

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

