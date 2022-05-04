Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) to Hold

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

NH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NH opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.67.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 485.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 92,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

