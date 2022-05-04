Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NU (NYSE:NU) to “Buy”

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.
NU stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26. NU has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $12.24.
About NU (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
