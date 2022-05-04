Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $368.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.33. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $360.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

