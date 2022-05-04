Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $368.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.33. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $360.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.