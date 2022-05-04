Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Update

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 752,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,526,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 34,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $137,541.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,559,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,032 shares of company stock valued at $345,597 over the last three months.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ZVIA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.