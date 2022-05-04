Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $127.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.