Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.
Shares of ZG stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $127.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
