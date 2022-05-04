Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.17.
ZG opened at $42.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $127.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
