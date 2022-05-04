Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.00.

ZBH opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.10. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $176.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after buying an additional 290,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,877,000 after buying an additional 190,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

