Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $131.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.10. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $176.06.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $228,026,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

