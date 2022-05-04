Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP James R. Abbott Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,768,000 after buying an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

