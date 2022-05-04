Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will post $271.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $274.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $176.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.21 and a 200 day moving average of $272.13. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

