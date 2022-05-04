Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.30 Million

Brokerages expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) to report $278.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $279.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $568.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ZWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $374,974,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $104,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

