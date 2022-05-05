$0.04 EPS Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.61 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VG opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90. Vonage has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.92.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

