-$0.12 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics also reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

