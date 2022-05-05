-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). Affimed reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

