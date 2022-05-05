-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). Workiva reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 385.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.03 and a beta of 1.52. Workiva has a twelve month low of $77.06 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.