-$0.27 EPS Expected for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Nikola posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nikola.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nikola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nikola by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nikola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.
NKLA stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
