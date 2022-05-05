-$0.27 EPS Expected for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Nikola posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nikola by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nikola by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nikola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NKLA stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

