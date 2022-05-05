-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.20). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

