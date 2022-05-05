-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Domo’s earnings. Domo posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $44.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.65.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

