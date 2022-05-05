$0.44 EPS Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,394 shares of company stock worth $548,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,237,000 after buying an additional 375,548 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 156,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

