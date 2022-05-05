$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

