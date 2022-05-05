$0.65 EPS Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $87.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
