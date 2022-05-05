-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

