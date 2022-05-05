$0.85 EPS Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $754,478. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

