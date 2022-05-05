$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

