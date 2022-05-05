-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after buying an additional 204,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

