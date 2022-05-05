-$1.55 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.84) and the highest is ($1.13). Wayfair posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 255%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.58.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $90.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.95.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

