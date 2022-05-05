$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.70 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $317.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.93. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $287.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

