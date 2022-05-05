$106.60 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will report $106.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.19 million. Appian reported sales of $88.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $444.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.10 million to $445.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $525.71 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $533.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,157,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,348,776.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 428,000 shares of company stock worth $21,823,990. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Appian by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Appian by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Appian by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Appian has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $149.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

