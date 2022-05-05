10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.91. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

