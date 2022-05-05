$11.95 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) to report $11.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $13.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $62.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million.

PHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a P/E ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

