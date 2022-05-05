$12.40 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.54 billion. NIKE reported sales of $12.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $46.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $52.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.42 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.5% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.