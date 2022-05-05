$126.91 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will report $126.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.64 million and the lowest is $124.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $89.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $583.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.85 million to $657.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $794.65 million, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $929.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.