$128.39 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will report $128.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.38 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $186.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $748.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.70 million to $777.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $841.14 million, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $905.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $276.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 over the last ninety days. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

