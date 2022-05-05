$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.33 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $13.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $61.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.38 million to $62.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.14 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $64.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.
Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GLAD stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.27%.
Gladstone Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
