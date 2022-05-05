$15.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $15.90 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $69.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $104.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $106.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQNS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

