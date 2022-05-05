$169.64 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will announce $169.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $128.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $685.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $698.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $732.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $682.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

