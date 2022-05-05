1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.77.

Several research analysts have commented on ONEM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

