$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. PVH also reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. OTR Global cut PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

NYSE PVH opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

