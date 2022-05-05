$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) to announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.08 and a 200-day moving average of $291.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

