$23.73 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $19.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $98.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.29 million to $103.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $100.41 million, with estimates ranging from $90.96 million to $109.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

PFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

PFLT stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $524.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

