$247.11 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will announce $247.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.00 million and the highest is $250.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $196.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $923.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 935.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 232.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 134,187 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 248.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DT opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.